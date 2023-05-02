5-year-old critically injured after being hit by tractor-trailer in Summit County

COALVILLE, Utah — A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a tractor-trailer in Coalville while attempting to cross the road.

Utah Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday on South Hoytsville Road in Coalville.

A 2018 Peterbilt truck pulling an empty livestock trailer was traveling southbound in the area when a 5-year-old boy "darted out into the road in an attempt to cross from West to East," UHP reported.

Witnesses said they saw the child run out into the road when the crash happened.

The driver of the truck tried to brake and swerve around the boy, UHP stated, but he was hit by the right front bumper.

After he was hit, the child was flown to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officials report the driver of the truck is being cooperative in the investigation and factors such as speed and impairment are not suspected.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The identity of the child was not made immediately available.