5-year-old girl taken off life support following DUI crash

KEARNS, Utah — A 5-year-old girl was taken off life support more than a week after an alleged drunk driver hit her family's car in Kearns.

A fundraiser started by the family said Lennyn Lilic, 5, suffered a broken spine, broken neck and traumatic brain injury as a result of the crash.

On Tuesday, organizers of the GoFundMe fundraiser shared Lennyn's passing in a social media post, garnering condolences from hundreds of people. Officials confirmed the death, saying doctors and family made the difficult decision earlier in the week.

The young girl, as well as her father and brother, were hit by a drunk driver in Kearns on the afternoon of January 14, the family said.

Following the crash, Charmayne Guzman, 25, was arrested and faces multiple charges including reckless driving and two counts of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury.

Officials told FOX 13 News Guzman's charges will likely be enhanced due to the death of the young girl. Police will meet with the District Attorney's office to determine the new charges.

Arresting documents for Guzman state that she was speeding and tried passing a car illegally on a blind corner.

Guzman lost control of her car and entered the opposite lanes of traffic, crashing into a northbound car in a "60% overlap head-on collision," arresting documents state.

Unified Police Department officials said five individuals were originally taken to the hospital and a GoFundMe fundraiser confirmed the identities of the three members of the Lilic family.

The father was treated for a dislocated shoulder and broken leg, while the 6-year-old boy suffered a broken nose and sprained hip, among other injuries. Lennyn's injuries were the most severe of the family, resulting in her death.

While responding to the crash scene, officers asked Guzman how much she had to drink to which she replied, "too much," documents state.

Additionally, open containers were located inside the car and in nearby bushes, "where the unknown male passenger was observed taking them out of the vehicle and hiding them," documents report.

Prior documents obtained by FOX 13 News show the incident is not the first time Guzman was arrested for being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

in 2023, Guzman was arrested three times. Most recently, at the end of July, she was arrested in Millard County after being found with drugs while speeding on Interstate 15. She was released from jail on certain conditions.

After the tragic crash, the family rallied support from the community to pay for medical expenses, gathering more than $60,000. As the family mourns the loss of Lennyn, they begged drivers to "spend $30 and get an Uber ride home instead of causing a tragic, heartbreaking incident to someone's family."