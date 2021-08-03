5-year-old Smithfield boy found dead after playing with loaded gun

SMITHFIELD, Utah — A 5-year-old Smithfield boy died Sunday after shooting himself in the head with a loaded gun he had found among camping equipment.

Smithfield City Police Chief Travis Allen said the accident happened around 9:00 a.m. Sunday, the morning after the family had returned from a camping trip.

After waking up before the rest of the family, the boy found the loaded gun among equipment from the trip that had not yet been unpacked. His parents told police they went downstairs after hearing a gun shot and found the boy dead.