$50 million Vivint Smart Home trial postponed until February

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge on Monday postponed a trial in which CPI Security accused competitor Vivint Smart Home of deceiving to steal customers.

FOX 13 INVESTIGATES: Video shows Vivint Smart Home salesman making false claims, cited in ADT lawsuit

The jury trial had been scheduled to begin Monday morning in a federal court in Charlotte, North Carolina, CPI’s hometown. The judge continued the trial to Feb. 14 due to increased coronavirus cases. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

CPI is a major home monitoring company in the southeast United States. In 2020, it filed suit against rival Vivint.

The complaint and accompanying filings describe Vivint sales staff as going to the homes of CPI customers and making false or misleading statements suggesting CPI was no longer in business or had a relationship with Vivint. The customers would then sign contracts with Vivint.

Vivint has denied any deceptive practices and said in court filings that customers chose a superior service in Vivint. CPI is seeking at least $20 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages.