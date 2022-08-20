Watch Now
$50K reward offered after mail carrier attacked in Salt Lake City

Surveillance image released by USPS showing the two suspects. The image is blurry and shows two figures, one in a white hoodie and jeans holding what looks like a gun, and another figure wearing a black hood and black pants. Both are running from the scene.
A surveillance camera snapshot released by USPS.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Aug 20, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The United States Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of suspects who attacked and robbed a mail carrier Friday afternoon.

According to a press release sent out by USPS, the incident happened before 2:30 p.m. in the are of 1375 South Concord Street, where suspects armed with handguns attacked and robbed the mail carrier before fleeing in a gray or silver Dodge Charger.

If you know who these suspects are, or have any information, you're asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

