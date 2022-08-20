$50K reward offered after mail carrier attacked in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The United States Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of suspects who attacked and robbed a mail carrier Friday afternoon.

According to a press release sent out by USPS, the incident happened before 2:30 p.m. in the are of 1375 South Concord Street, where suspects armed with handguns attacked and robbed the mail carrier before fleeing in a gray or silver Dodge Charger.

If you know who these suspects are, or have any information, you're asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.