6 dogs die after visiting dog-training area in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A dog-training area in Salt Lake City is closed until further notice due to potential contamination that resulted in the deaths of six dogs.

The area is located at the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range at 6000 West 2100 South but is not on the range, rather is in a separate wildlife conservation training area.

Officials report that on Saturday they were notified that six dogs who were training in the area were vomiting and had diarrhea.

On May 12, a dog trainer brought 13 dogs to the area for training sessions over the course of eight days, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources explained.

The trainer allowed the dogs to roam around the property and into the pond and later noticed the dogs were vomiting.

Photos show a light gray substance near the water, which may be the source of the bacteria.

Utah Division of Water Quality

The illness did not resolve and one of the dogs had to be euthanized while the other five died shortly after.

Tests are underway to determine if there was any contamination at the dog-training area but until an investigation is complete, a padlock will be put on the gate to prevent any other potential dog deaths.

Experts believe there's some type of bacteria in the area, but they're waiting on results from tests to determine exactly what is happening.

"We are working with the Utah Division of Water Quality and will work to take the needed precautions to ensure the safety of visitors at the training grounds before reopening the area to public use," a statement from officials reads. "Public safety and the well-being of the dogs that use this facility are a top priority for us. Our heart goes out to the dog owner for the unfortunate loss of these dogs."