Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

6 train cars derailed in Salt Lake City Friday morning

Union Pacific Outlook
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this June 6, 2014, file photo, Union Pacific locomotives pull a train in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Union Pacific expects to haul less freight in the second half of the year than it previously predicted, which isn't a good sign for the economy. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Union Pacific Outlook
Posted at 11:00 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 13:00:42-05

SALT LAKE CITY — An investigation is underway after six train calls derailed in Salt Lake City Friday morning, officials report.

A representative for Union Pacific told FOX 13 News the incident happened at around 4 a.m. at the Salt Lake City Rail Yard.

In total, six train cars came off the track in some way.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the incident and no materials were released that required a hazmat response.

Cleanup of the six cars and their cargo is underway and Union Pacific said the tracks will be repaired as needed.

An investigation was also opened after the incident to determine exactly what led up to the derailment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere