6 train cars derailed in Salt Lake City Friday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — An investigation is underway after six train calls derailed in Salt Lake City Friday morning, officials report.

A representative for Union Pacific told FOX 13 News the incident happened at around 4 a.m. at the Salt Lake City Rail Yard.

In total, six train cars came off the track in some way.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the incident and no materials were released that required a hazmat response.

Cleanup of the six cars and their cargo is underway and Union Pacific said the tracks will be repaired as needed.

An investigation was also opened after the incident to determine exactly what led up to the derailment.