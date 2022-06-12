6 Utahns arrested in Idaho white supremacist bust

COUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Six Utahns were among the 31 people arrested Saturday after a white supremacist group was found near an LGBTQ event in northwestern Idaho, according to a booking sheet from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

The Associated Press reports that members of Patriot Front were packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

The men were standing in the truck, clad in khakis, navy blue shirts, beige hats, and white balaclavas covering their faces when police stopped the vehicle and took them into custody.

All 31 were booked in jail facing charges of "conspiracy to riot," a misdemeanor under Idaho law. Their arraignments are set for Monday.

At time of reporting, three of the six Utahns in custody have been officially charged:

Dakota Ray Tabler, 29, from West Valley City

Cameron Kathan Pruitt, 23, from Midway

Jared Michael Boyce, 27, from Springville

According to the booking sheets, the remaining Utahns arrested include a 24 year-old man from Elk Ridge, a 27 year-old man from Midvale, a 35 year-old man from Kaysville.

Bail was set at $300 for each person arrested.