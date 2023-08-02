66-year-old man found dead at Arches National Park

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Park rangers found the body of a missing Texas man after being reported as missing at the Sand Dune Arch Trail at Arches National Park Tuesday morning.

the Grand County Sheriff's office issued an Attempt to Locate order for the 66-year-old man from Austin who was overdue to report from Arches National Park.

Park rangers later located the individual's vehicle at the trail parking lot and initiated a search of the surrounding area. The man was found deceased off-trail nearby, the cause is still under investigation.

No other information was made available at this time.

