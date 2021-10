VERNAL, Utah — A 66-year-old man was hit and killed in a crosswalk Saturday morning in Vernal.

At 8 a.m, Vernal Police were dispatched to a call on 500 West Main Street on reports that a man had been hit by a car in the crosswalk.

When police and medical crews arrived, they found the 66-year-old man had died of his injuries in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing, and Vernal police say that there were several witnesses who saw the incident.