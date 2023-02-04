69-year-old man killed by car in Salt Lake City Tuesday was a veteran, beloved Rose Park neighbor

SALT LAKE CITY — Alan Dice was an Air Force and Utah Army National Guard veteran who lived in Rose Park for 23 years.

“Al loved biking; he loved walking," said Kristin Petersen. "He didn't even own a car, and so everything he did was on foot or on bike.”

“He was out daily," said Lori Orton. "He was one of those guys that was like the neighborhood watch.”

Lori Orton

Dice, 69, was walking in a crosswalk near the Smith’s grocery store at 1200 West and 600 North on Tuesday morning when he was hit by a car, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The driver of that car joined witnesses to help the man, but then another car turned and ran over one of the bystanders, then ran over Alan again, officials said.

“There's a lot of times where they say, 'We need to make safer intersections,' and things, and that's helpful," said Petersen. "But at the same time, drivers just need to have a better mentality and attitude of, you know, please just drive aware, and drive kind.”

This incident was the second traffic-related death in Salt Lake City this year, police said. These neighbors wish it could be the last.

“He was not afraid to be himself," said Orton. "He was kind. He loved everybody. He's one of those guys that will go out and just talk to anyone and everyone and had a really, really big heart.”