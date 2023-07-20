7 pets presumed dead after home completely lost in fire

SYRACUSE, Utah — A Syracuse home was deemed a total loss and seven pets are presumed to have died in a fire that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The call for the fire came in at around 3:50 p.m. in the area of 1194 S. 2100 W. when a passerby saw heavy smoke.

Firefighters arrived shortly after the initial call and found that all of the residents had evacuated already.

Crews began a defensive approach due to the heavy smoke and flames officials said. With their diligent work, the blaze was contained to one home.

Sadly, three dogs, two cats and two chinchillas were in the home at the time of the fire and were unaccounted for. Officials said the pets are presumed to have died.

A citizen was injured with minor burns and two firefighters were treated due to the heat, fire officials report.

The home was deemed a complete loss and a cause is under investigation.