7 year old accidentally run over by his father in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday a seven year old Eagle Mountain boy was accidentally run over by his father near Unity Pass.
According to police, LifeFlight took him to Primary Children's hospital in serious condition.
