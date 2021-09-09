Watch
7 year old accidentally run over by his father in Eagle Mountain

MGN/Pixabay
police-lights-emergency-lights.jpg Police lights siren file photo
Posted at 5:33 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 07:33:01-04

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday a seven year old Eagle Mountain boy was accidentally run over by his father near Unity Pass.

According to police, LifeFlight took him to Primary Children's hospital in serious condition.

