7-year-old girl hit by truck while chasing after soccer ball

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 7-year-old girl was flown to a Las Vegas hospital with "significant injuries" after she was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night.

Police report officers responded to the area of 900 S. Morningside Drive at around 8 p.m.

They found a 7-year-old girl, who was not identified, had been hit by a pickup truck after she kicked a soccer ball into the road and ran out to grab it.

As the child went out in the road to retrieve her ball, a northbound pickup truck hit her, resulting in "significant injuries."

The child was life-flighted from the hospital in St. George to Las Vegas for emergency care, officials report.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and officials conducted an investigation into the incident immediately after it happened.

St. George Police released no further information and sent their "thoughts and prayers to all involved," a social media post states.