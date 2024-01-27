7-year-old hit by police car, transported to hospital

MAGNA, Utah — A child was transported to the hospital out of precaution after being struck by a police officer's car in Magna after running out into the road.

Police say her only injuries were road rash and swelling to her cheek and eye.

At around 4 p.m. a police officer was driving westbound on 2700 South when the 7-year-old ran out into the road. The bumper of the car struck the child, one parent was there during the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation at this time. No other information was made available.

