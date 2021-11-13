Watch
70 LDS Missionaries safe after armed robbery in Mexico

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Posted at 7:58 AM, Nov 13, 2021
TORREON, Mexico — 70 full-time missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are safe following a dangerous armed robbery that occurred Friday.

The missionaries were gathered for a multi-zone conference when the assault occurred.

According to a statement from church spokesman, Sam Penrod, "Two men entered a Church meetinghouse armed with guns and demanded cell phones, tablets and wallets. The robbers intimidated the 13 sisters and 57 elders, and a few were hit or kicked during the incident. The mission president and his wife were also assaulted and threatened with a knife."

The men fled the scene and police were called after the incident. None of the missionaries required medical attention.

Penrod said a church counselor will be available to missionaries as they recover from this encounter. A church security officer has also been sent to Torreon to evaluate the situation.

Meanwhile, the missionaries have been removed from the area and are in touch with their families.

