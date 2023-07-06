$8 million federal grant will help improve rural highway serving Goshute Reservation

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — An $8.3 million federal grant was awarded to Tooele County Thursday to improve a rural highway linking the Goshute Reservation to essential services in Utah and Nevada.

Awarded by the Federal Highway Administration, the grant will provide mobility and safety improvements along 35 miles of a rural route connecting the reservation with schools, goods, and services.

“We are delivering infrastructure improvements on Federal and Tribal lands that communities have needed for decades,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“We’re making it easier for Americans to access some of our greatest natural wonders, and improving road safety in Tribal communities, which face some of the highest rates of traffic deaths in the nation.”

This project is one of seven to receive federal grants totaling $130.5 million under FHWA’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Transportation Projects Program.

In addition to the grants announced Thursday, FHWA also opened applications for the next round of funding under the Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Transportation Projects Program.