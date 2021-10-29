8-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike, Provo police looking for the driver

PROVO, Utah — An 8-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Provo Thursday evening. Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle who left the scene after the incident.

Officials say the incident happened at 5:18 p.m. in the area of 200 N. 800 W.

The extent of the child's injuries were not made immediately available.

The suspected vehicle is a newer model silver Nissan SUV and could have some minor front-end damage.

Police are asking those who have a residence or business in the area to check surveillance cameras from around that time for possible footage of the vehicle, driver or incident.

If you have any information that could help identify the vehicle or driver, contact Provo police at 801-801-6210.