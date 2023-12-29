8-year-old Eagle Mountain girl recovering after falling out of window

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Walker Harris was driving home from work three weeks ago when he got a call from his neighbor.

“Alma was just hanging out in her room,” he said. “I think she was sitting on her windowsill, and the window was open. She likes to talk to all the kids outside and sing out the window, and I think she just she leaned back too far and fell through the screen.”

After being in a medically-induced coma for almost two weeks, Harris’ eight-year-old daughter is now getting closer to being her normal self.

“She's chipper, she's in a good mood,” said Harris. “Everyone is spoiling her right now, so I think she's absolutely loving that. She's able to eat and drink now. She's just she's happy. She wants to go home. She wants to be with her brothers and see her friends.”

Even though the Harris family couldn't bring Alma home for Christmas, they’re hopeful she’ll be out of the hospital soon.

“We are just waiting for her to be able to do things on her own,” said Harris. “She's going through physical therapy, occupational therapy, they're wanting to make sure that she can eat on her own, that she can walk get herself to and from the bathroom go up the stairs.”

Harris has made sure an accident like this never happens again to Alma or her brothers.

“There are things we wish we would have done,” he said. “We went and bought these little locks that go on the windows that the kids can't move, so now they can't open those.”

The Eagle Mountain community came together to send love and prayers to the Harris family.

“It's just been a huge outpouring of love, and we've just felt so wonderful and so blessed,” said Harris.

You can help the Harris family cover medical expenses for Alma by contributing to their GoFundMe.