EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — An 8-year-old child was injured after falling through a window from the second-story of a building in Eagle Mountain Thursday evening.

Utah County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the child sustained injuries and was seriously bleeding, and was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight.

It's not know what the child was doing at the time of the fall and where they fell from.

