9 people safely escape as boat capsizes on Utah Lake

UTAH LAKE — Utah County Search and Rescue crews responded to a water rescue at Utah Lake after intense waves caused a boat to capsize.

Just after 5 p.m., multiple calls came in from boaters and kayakers who lost control and were taking on water.

One boat capsized with nine people on board — a handful of them were children under the age of ten.

Toby Norton with Utah County Search and Rescue said none of them were wearing life jackets.

“Utah Lake is not a very deep lake and so if you get weather that kicks up on the south end and starts blowing the wind across, it might be clear and sunny on the north end but all of a sudden you’re in six-foot waves,” he said.

By the time response crews made it on-scene, seven of the boaters including all children had already swam safely to shore.

State parks and search and rescue crews were able to bring in the remaining adults stuck out on the lake.

No one was injured.