SALT LAKE CITY — Two young children were involved in a head-on crash involving a semi truck Wednesday morning.

West Valley City Police Spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku says the accident happened at 3200 West and the frontage road near California Avenue.

A nine-year-old was driving and a four-year-old was a passenger.

The children were not seriously injured.

