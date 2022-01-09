9-year-old shot in West Valley City drive-by shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 9-year-old girl is in stable condition after being shot in a West Valley City drive-by shooting Saturday.

The girl was hit by a bullet just before 9 p.m. while inside a home in the 1500 Block of Calvo Drive. Police say the bullet penetrated the wall of the room the girl was in.

In security video obtained by FOX 13, several shots can be heard before a pickup truck is seen driving away. Watch below:

Police have yet to identify a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

The girl was transported to the hospital via helicopter and is stable.