9-year-old critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A 9-year-old was life-flighted to Primary Children's Hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Western Drive and West Ruger Drive in Saratoga Springs Thursday evening.

Police say the boy was playing on the sidewalk just after 4 p.m. when he ran into the road where he was struck by the vehicle, he was transported in critical condition with several fractured bones.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

