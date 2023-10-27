Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

9-year-old critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Saratoga Springs

Posted at 9:16 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 15:39:09-04

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A 9-year-old was life-flighted to Primary Children's Hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Western Drive and West Ruger Drive in Saratoga Springs Thursday evening.

Police say the boy was playing on the sidewalk just after 4 p.m. when he ran into the road where he was struck by the vehicle, he was transported in critical condition with several fractured bones.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere