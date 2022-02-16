911 business ban, all-day kindergarten among items on Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY — While Utah's current legislative session continues on Capitol Hill, here are the items currently making headlines among state lawmakers on Wednesday:

911 BUSINESS BAN

A bill has been introduced that bans the use of 9-1-1 in any business name. Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne’s legislation would block the emergency number from being invoked in nonprofit or business use. The bill says it can deceive people to believing the business is involved in emergency services when they’re not.

WATCH: Utah lawmakers get bird's-eye view of the shrinking Great Salt Lake

ALL-DAY KINDERGARTEN

All-day kindergarten could be expanded in Utah as a house committee voted 10-to-2 to approve Eden Rep. Steve Waldrip’s bill to expand the program. The bill requires local school boards to provide it as an option for children across the state.

BACKGROUND CHECK EXPANSION

A bill to expand gun background checks failed to pass out of a House committee on Wednesday. House Minority Leader Brian King’s bill had strong opposition from the NRA and other gun rights groups.

HEALTH WORKER CERTIFICATION

A House committee unanimously approved a bill to certify community health workers. Salt Lake City Sen. Luz Escamilla’s bill is designed to facilitate access to health care in under-served communities. The bill passed the Senate and now goes to the full House for a vote.

WILD GAME MEAT DONATIONS

A bill that lets hunters donate wild game meat to local Utah food pantries is now headed to the governor’s desk after passing the entire legislature unanimously. Brigham City Rep. Joel Ferry’s legislation allows hunters to donate what they kill, so long as it meets certain food safety standards.