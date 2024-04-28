Celebration of life held for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIVI) — Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember and share cherished memories of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. In Idaho Falls, amidst tears and shared stories, the community paid tribute to the lives of JJ and Tylee as the trial of Chad Daybell continues.

"This started a number of years ago," said Larry Woodcock, JJ Vallow’s grandfather, "And I stood in front of a camera and said, 'Where are the kids?' And look where we are."

About four-and-a-half years after their passing, friends and family of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan gathered in memorial of their lives. An emotional scene unfolded as photos and personal items were laid out for the community to view.

Woodcock remembered their bond with JJ, sharing a love of being outside. He said JJ would often jump up on the tractor with his grandfather to help him work.

"'Come on, boy, get up here. Let’s ride the tractor together,' and he had his little coat on, and that's my man. That's my man," said Woodcock.

Many marveled at the special bond that JJ had shared with his sister, Tylee.

"JJ was amazing, and Tylee was his protector," said Woodcock.

Some traveled from as close as Rexburg to as far as Utah to celebrate the two children and offer condolences to the family.

"I think the best thing we can do is to remember their memory and the good things that they brought, the love and happiness to people's lives. And that's the most important thing to remember, and then for us to go out and do the same," said Janel Murphy.