A journey of inspiration: Capt. Melanie 'Mach' Kluesner takes the helm of F-35 demo team

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The thunderous roar of the F-35 Lightning II fills the air at Hill Air Force Base, marking the presence of the renowned F-35 Demo Team.

On Tuesday, this elite squadron welcomed a new leader: Capt. Melanie "Mach" Kluesner, whose journey to this role has been nothing short of extraordinary.

From a childhood fascination to commanding the skies, Kluesner's story embodies determination, passion, and breaking barriers.

As she prepares to showcase the might of the United States Air Force across the globe, let's delve into her remarkable journey.

A Dream Takes Flight

Kluesner's fascination with aviation began at the age of seven when her father took her to an Air Force Academy football game.

Witnessing the spectacle of an F-16 flying overhead ignited a lifelong dream of becoming a pilot.

"I knew I wanted to be a pilot when I was seven years old... that is the coolest thing I've ever seen," Kluesner reminisced.

Her dream took flight as she embarked on a journey to become a fighter pilot, driven by unwavering determination and a love for the skies above but it was also fueled by her family by her side.

“My dad was an F-16 pilot, my mom was a KC-135 pilot, my uncle flew C-130s, and my maternal grandparents were a nurse and aircraft mechanic for the Air Force,” she said. “I was surrounded by a military family and always admired them for each signing up to serve their country.”

Capt. Melanie "Mach" Kluesner

Commanding the F-35 Lightning II

Now, Kluesner stands at the helm of the F-35 Demo Team, ready to showcase the unparalleled capabilities of the F-35 Lightning II.

"What is it like to fly the F-35? It's the coolest thing in the world," Kluesner said enthusiastically.

For Kluesner, this role represents more than just flying a cutting-edge aircraft. It symbolizes breaking barriers, following in the footsteps of her mother, and inspiring future generations of aviators.

"When I told my mom I wanted to be a fighter pilot as a kid, she said, 'Yeah, you can actually do that now' — because of people like her who went through and broke all those barriers," Kluesner said.

While she says she is focused on “perfection” during an airshow, she admits there’s one thing she does to pass the time while she’s flying along on long flights to and from these events.

Video 1: Long flights

Inspiring the Next Generation

As Kluesner prepares to perform at the upcoming Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show, she and others reflect on the significance of inspiring the next generation.

"We want to encourage that six and seven-year-old to say, 'That's what I want to do,'" said Kevin Ireland, the executive director of the Utah Airshow Foundation.

Performing for a home audience holds special meaning for Kluesner, knowing that she's inspiring young minds just as she was inspired at their age.

"I just know it's a meaningful thing that we do. So that kinda is what keeps me going," remarked Kluesner.

So what’s her favorite maneuver? Well, we asked her about it:

Video 2: Favorite maneuvers

A Tribute to Freedom

As the F-35 Demo Team prepares to grace the skies, it's more than just a spectacle — it's a tribute to freedom.

"They're flying for our freedom, and that's what this is about," Ireland said.

In every maneuver, every roar of the engine, the F-35 Demo Team embodies the spirit of the United States Air Force, showcasing the strength, determination, and unwavering commitment to defending liberty.