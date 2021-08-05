A large part of Utah just dropped some wildfire restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY — A large chunk of Utah just dropped some restrictions as recent storms have helped reduce the wildfire risk somewhat.

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands told FOX 13 on Thursday that Juab, Millard, Sanpete, Sevier, Carbon, Emery, Grand, Beaver, Piute, Iron, Wayne, Garfield, Grand, San Juan, Washington and Kane counties will be moved back to "Stage 1" fire restrictions, effective Friday.

The counties were in Stage 2 restrictions, which prohibit any kind of open flame, including campfires. Stage 1 restrictions still prohibit open flames, except in designated campgrounds or picnic areas. Welding, grinding, smoking, fireworks and tracer ammunition are also forbidden. Motorcycles, chainsaws, ATVs, or other small internal combustion engine must have a working spark arrestor.

Other counties in northern Utah remain in Stage 2 restrictions. The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, which transcends some county lines, will remain in Stage 1 fire restrictions. That allows for the use of campfires. The Ashley National Forest in eastern Utah remains in Stage 1 as well.

Stage 2 restrictions remain in place on federal lands in some of these areas. State-owned lands still have restrictions in place as well. Find out more information about fire restrictions here.