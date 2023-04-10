A look inside the newly constructed Saratoga Springs LDS temple

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is preparing for public tours of their newly built temple in Saratoga Springs.

An "open house" for the public, where anyone is welcome to see inside the building, will be hosted from April 15 to July 8.

Ahead of the public open house, the church released photos and videos of the inside of the temple, which is considered by members of the faith as a holy place of worship.

Design features within the temple depict mountains, wetlands and snowy egrets, which is the logo of the city and is found at Utah Lake.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Photos show how wetland grass found at Utah Lake and water was depicted throughout the temple in hardware and glass choices.

Even the colors throughout the building, blues, purples, golds and greens allude to Utah's wetlands.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Saratoga Springs temple marks the 179th operating temple of the church and joins 14 other operating temples dotted throughout the Beehive State.

Church leadership announced the temple in April 2017 and after the temple's dedication in August, the temple will be open only to devout members of the faith.