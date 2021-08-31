A lot of Utah just dropped fire restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY — A large portion of Utah has moved out of severe fire restrictions as a result of recent rainstorms.

On Monday, entire portions of central and southern Utah planned to drop fire restrictions, according to notices posted on Utah Fire Info, a site maintained by Utah's Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands.

State and private unincorporated lands in Tooele, Salt Lake, Utah, Morgan and Davis counties were moving to Stage 1 restrictions. Juab, Sanpete, Millard, Sevier, Piute, and Wayne counties would move to Stage 1 on Wednesday.

Until then, state and private unincorporated lands in Box Elder, Cache, Rich, Weber, Morgan, Davis, Salt Lake, Utah, and Tooele counties remained in Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibit open flames of any kind. The exception there is the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, which has remained in Stage 1 restrictions, which allow for campfires.

Wasatch, Summit, Duchesne, Daggett, and Uintah counties remain in Stage 1 restrictions, which:

Prohibit open flames except in designated areas

Ban smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or area free from dry vegetation

Bans fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets

Prohibits cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation

No operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor

The Bureau of Land Management still has fire restrictions on all federal lands in northern Utah.

Fireworks remain prohibited on all state and federal lands.