'A miracle': Teen donates first-ever heart at Primary Children's Hospital

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Reagan’s parents have had their share of tragedies, said Brittany Teasdale.

“They both had previously lost spouses before they got married,” she said. “Reagan's mom lost her husband when Reagan was 19 months old, and then remarried to her dad, who took care of her, and he had lost his wife to cancer and 2019. So they had both lost their spouses and now they're having to plan a funeral for their daughter.”

Reagan, 13, and her best friend, Olivia, 12, were hit by a car while crossing Canyon Road in Spanish Fork on May 18th. Olivia is home and recovering; Reagan was taken off of life support on Monday.

There’s one silver lining: Teasdale’s cousin was able to donate her liver, kidneys and heart.

“Reagan was the first donor to donate her heart via trans medics for Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake,” she said. “The nurses described it as a miracle.”

It’s rare for a child to receive an organ donation, said Mark Dixon, Director of Public Education and Public Relations for Donor Connect.

“There is a long list of people that are on the organ donation waitlist, and their ages range from very, very young, even infants, to people that are in their 60s. And 70s and maybe even older than that,” he said. “If there is a silver lining, then organ tissue and donation does represent a consolation to a very, very tragic situation.”

Reagan’s family is accepting donations to cover medical bills and funeral costs. You can donate to their GoFundMe here.