A new home for people leaving abuses within polygamy

DRAPER, Utah — And old polygamous home is now being repurposed to help women leaving abusive situations within Utah's plural communities.

The nonprofit Holding Out Help held an open house on Saturday for "The Phoenix House," a shelter for women. The group purchased the property and is in the process of redesigning it to suit their needs.

"It’s an old polygamous house built in the 1800s and that’s why we liked it because it’s sectioned off into groups," said Tonia Tewell, the founder of Holding Out Help. "These women that come from polygamy often were competing for the attention of their husband, they compete with the children and they will have their own space to either get away or come together in community."

The home will need some remodeling and furnishings. To help make that happen, Holding Out Help is soliciting donations. To find out how to contribute, click here.