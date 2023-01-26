'Pop up' liquor store will be created inside the Salt Palace for the NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services plans to create a "pop up" liquor store inside the Salt Palace for the NBA All-Star Game next month, FOX 13 News has confirmed.

The store is designed to handle a massive influx of visitors in downtown Salt Lake City, which only has two state-run liquor stores.

"The temporary store will improve safety and traffic in and around the existing state liquor store on 200 W. 400 S., by providing walkable access for visitors to another location that is nearby many events. The DABS is pleased to take the opportunity to feature many locally made craft products in the temporary store," the agency said in a statement to FOX 13 News.

The DABS Commission was expected to approve the temporary store at its meeting on Thursday. The store would be located inside the Salt Palace Convention Center from Feb. 16-18 with hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.