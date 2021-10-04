Aaron Lowe’s family reacts to arrest of accused killer

SALT LAKE CITY — As Aaron Lowe’s family grapples with the one-week anniversary of his death, they’re now processing the news of his accused killer’s arrest.

“There’s a feeling that perhaps justice will be served,” said Lowe’s older brother, Christopher Jackson. “We are still at a loss as to why.”

Regardless of the major step in Lowe’s case, Jackson said an arrest won’t bring his little brother back.

“We want to get to a place where our hearts are not hurting or hardened,” he said.

Jackson is 16 years older than Lowe. He’s been by his side through it all.

“It’s almost as if Aaron’s my child,” he said. “It really has affected me. It’s as if a part of me is gone.”

Jackson said the news of the arrest initially angered him, but once he learned of Buk M. Buk’s criminal past, he’s now left feeling “ambivalent.”

“It just left me to ask a lot of questions in terms of what types of intervention were in place that could have prevented his from happening,” he said.

As the investigation continues, the family hopes to learn more about what led up to the shooting and why Lowe.

“We know the type of individual that Aaron was, and he wasn’t deserving of that,” said Jackson. “I think we’ll always have the question of ‘Why?’”

Instead of getting caught up in questions that may never get answered, Jackson said he plans to direct his energy toward remembering the good and advocating against violence.

“When I tell you he was one of the purest spirits you would ever meet… We are proud that when he left our community, he continued to show forth the things that he was taught,” he said.