AARP announces opening of application period for community challenge grants

MIDVALE, Utah — Nonprofits and government entities are invited to apply for 2023 AARP Community Challenge grants to fund "quick-action" projects that make local communities more livable.

Now in its seventh year, the grants program jump starts short-term activities that improve areas in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity, and other local priorities.

“AARP Utah is committed to helping communities across the state become great places to live for people of all ages with an emphasis on people age 50 and older,” said AARP Utah State Director Alan Ormsby.

“Previous grant recipients right here in Utah have proven that quick-action projects can lead to long-lasting improvements enhancing Utahns’ quality of life."

Utah grantees include Cedar City, which used grant money for benches, bike racks, and pedestrian walkways in its downtown area.

Ephraim used its award to improve its local parks with games and recreation areas.

Green River used its grant funds to encourage new housing options for low-to-moderate-income older adults by constructing a model "Frontier House" that will help residents age in place in their community.

Adopt-A-Native-Elder used funds to help Navajo elders remain independent by providing food certificates and firewood.

Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services used funds to build a community garden.

Since 2017, AARP has awarded more than $12.7 million to over 1,060 projects, including 16 in Utah.

Applications are now being accepted through March 15. Go here for more information.