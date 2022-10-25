Watch Now
ABF looking to hire truck drivers in SLC

Posted at 12:02 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25

SALT LAKE CITY — Those seeking work as truck drivers or dock workers can look to ABF Freight in Salt Lake City, as they are hosting a two-day hiring event on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.

That's good news for commerce as well, as supply chain issues have backlogged everything from construction projects to auto sales.

Truck drivers play a key role in keeping the supply chain moving, so ABF is looking to expand their efforts in Salt Lake City.

"There’s obviously been a truck driver shortage during the pandemic, and we have 60 people who have RSVP’d to come to the event today and tomorrow, so we are expecting a pretty big turn out,“ said ABF Distribution Center Manager Andrew Evans.

ABF is offering incentives for those with a valid Class A commercial drivers license and for forklift operators.

The company has ten distribution centers across the country.

