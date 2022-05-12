About 10 fires ignited by vehicle in Garfield County in seven mile stretch

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Fire officials say about ten fires were ignited in a 7.5 mile stretch along Highway 12 in Garfield County Wednesday afternoon.

The fires were started by a vehicle unintentionally that was driving down the road, officials believe. The exact cause is still under investigation.

Tropic VFD

Tropic Volunteer Fire Department was initially called out for a brush fire just south of the town of Tropic at about noon on Wednesday. While a crew was on the way to the fire, they were made aware of another fire north of the town.

With help from the Panguitch Fire Department, Escalante Fire Department, Bryce City Fire Department, Henrieville Fire Department, Utah Highway Patrol, Garfield County Sheriff's Office, State lands and forestry and the forest service, the fires were contained and extinguished.

Local city water tenders also helped refill trucks during the firefighting efforts.

Tropic VFD

In total, 11 fire trucks helped respond to the fires.

The approximately ten fires spanned 7.5 miles through the town of Cannonville, officials report.