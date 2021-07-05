About 25K air travelers expected at SLC airport Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — The number of people who traveled by plane over the holiday weekend was close to pre-pandemic levels, according to officials with the Salt Lake City International Airport.

About 25,000 people are expected at the airport Monday.

"This is the first time I've flown since the pandemic. It was weird coming in and having a new airport and having to wear masks. But, overall, it was relatively a good experience. Most people are good about wearing their masks and I'm not too concerned," one traveler told FOX 13 Monday.

Airport officials ask those who are picking up travelers at the airport to use the free park and wait lot, west of Terminal Dr. and southeast of the terminal, instead of circling the terminals or using paid lots.