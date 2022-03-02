Accident, fire forces closure of I-80 near Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 have been shut down following an accident involving a Utah Highway Patrol trooper near Grantsville.

The accident near mile marker 85 came after the trooper had stopped a semi truck on the side of the highway. Another truck attempted to move out of the right lane to give the trooper more room, but failed to see a car in its blind spot and over-corrected, causing the truck to sideswipe the other semi and the trooper's vehicle.

Utah Highway Patrol Items strewn over I-80 near Grantsville following accident Wednesday

Following the initial hit, the truck crashed off the highway and turned on its side, leading to the cab catching on fire. The car the truck was trying to avoid also crashed, injuring the male and female passengers inside.

FOX 13 News Charred remains of a semi truck along I-80 following accident near Grantsville

UHP officials said the trooper was not injured during the incident.

Westbound lanes remained closed at noon Wednesday with clean up of the accident site expected to take up to three hours.