Across Utah, communities face some big property tax increases

VERNAL, Utah — Uintah County commissioners have been hearing from constituents who have sticker shock over a proposed 73% property tax increase.

"As I did when we first came up with that percentage," Commissioner John Laursen told FOX 13 News on Tuesday. "The thing we’re having issues with is since 2016, the governing body for Uintah County has reduced taxes every year. And what that has done it has caused a deficit to finally come and attack us in 2023 and 2024."

The new commission, which took office in January, is proposing a property tax increase to deal with deficits, inflation and to pay for ongoing government services like policing, snowplows, fuel and even pay increases for some county employees. Commissioner Laursen said the prior commission had dipped into one-time funds to cover budget demands and that funding isn't available anymore. The commissioners are also proposing cuts in other areas, he said.

For the average priced $292,000 home in Uintah County, the tax increase is about $175. For a business priced the same, it would be $318.

Not everyone on the Uintah County Commission is backing a property tax increase. Commissioner Brad Horrocks said he did not feel it was necessary.

"I absolutely don’t feel like we need to raise taxes. We have plenty of money, we have new sales tax money coming in," he said.

Commissioner Horrocks, who was among those who voted to reduce property taxes in the past, said it was the "best decision we ever made." He believed there were other ways they could fund services.

"We're going to have to increase the sheriffs department and attorneys, but I think we can cut a million three out of there," he said, adding there are revitalization funds they could dip into.

Uintah County will hold a public hearing on the proposed increase Nov. 7 at 6pm at the county's convention center. Commissioner Laursen said the county's budget is still being scrutinized and any increase would not take effect until 2025. The commission is scheduled to adopt a budget in December.

"We will have to have a tax increase. I’m not sure at this point how much that will be, but I do not believe it will be the full 73%," he said.

Uintah County isn't alone in having to raise taxes, nor is it the community with the steepest hike. The watchdog group Utah Taxpayers Association said communities statewide are having to raise property taxes. The group reported tax increases like:



7.27% in Weber County (a roughly $35 increase on the average priced home)

99.52% in Iron County ($185 on the average priced home)

140.58% in the South Davis Recreation District (about $29 for the average home)

150% for the Lakepoint Cemetery and Park Service area in Tooele County ($67 more on the average home)

182.69% increase in the South Summit Fire District (nearly $217 on the average priced home)

Some taxing entities have gone years without increasing for growth and inflation because it's politically unpopular, while others are finding big bills due for services residents need and say they want to see funded.

"We recommend that taxing entities issue a modest tax hike every five to seven years to capture the impacts of inflation; more frequent increases implies poor budgeting, and less frequently generally forces a much larger increase at a later date," Utah Taxpayers Association President Rusty Cannon wrote. "Truth in Taxation hearings provide taxpayers with clarity on how the increased revenues will be used. We encourage all concerned residents to attend the relevant hearings for these proposals."

Cannon told FOX 13 News the group will press the Utah State Legislature to provide some property tax relief from a state level in the upcoming 2024 session.