HURRICANE, Utah — An active search is underway for a missing paddleboarder 15-year-old boy who was last seen recreating at Sand Hollow State Park.

Park rangers as well as search and rescue crews are in the area surrounding the South beach of the reservoir.

Officials report they received a report that a paddleboarder was in distress.

It's unclear if the paddleboarder was alone or with a group.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.