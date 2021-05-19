Watch
Activists, educators rally for more LGBTQ+ inclusion in Utah schools

Posted at 10:02 PM, May 18, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — More than 200 people gathered on the steps of the Utah State Capitol Tuesday night to rally for more LGBTQ+ inclusion in Utah classrooms.

The teachers who organized this rally pointed back to the Utah constitution, saying education is open to all — including those who are LGBTQ.

This comes after a book about a transgender boy was read in a Murray elementary school earlier this year, leading to an outcry from some parents.

Kyle Lukoff, the author of "Call Me Max," flew in from New York to speak on the capitol steps.

"I can’t imagine what it must be like to be 8 or 9 years old and to know that you just bringing in a book about a kid like yourself has caused such a big problem in your community," Lukoff said.

This community, led by Utah educators part of the group called “FAM,” don’t want that to be the case.

They want books like “Call Me Max” to be allowed in school, and for LGBTQ+ identities to be talked about, included and accepted.

