Activists, educators rally for more LGBTQ+ inclusion in Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 200 people gathered on the steps of the Utah State Capitol Tuesday night to rally for more LGBTQ+ inclusion in Utah classrooms.

Huge group gathering at the Capitol to rally in celebration of LGBTQ+ identities in school, and support inclusive curriculum in schools. #utpol #utah #LGBTQ @fox13 pic.twitter.com/LQGA4Pd7gp — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) May 18, 2021

The teachers who organized this rally pointed back to the Utah constitution, saying education is open to all — including those who are LGBTQ.

This comes after a book about a transgender boy was read in a Murray elementary school earlier this year, leading to an outcry from some parents.

The Murray School teacher who read Call Me Max to the class unexpectedly stood up in front of the crowd. FAM had planned to anonymously award Teacher of the Year to her. She gave a short, impromptu speech. @fox13 #utpol pic.twitter.com/KjIREA5zCJ — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) May 19, 2021

Kyle Lukoff, the author of "Call Me Max," flew in from New York to speak on the capitol steps.

"I can’t imagine what it must be like to be 8 or 9 years old and to know that you just bringing in a book about a kid like yourself has caused such a big problem in your community," Lukoff said.

In his speech, @KyleLukoff now addressing what happened with his book in the Murray School District. Said that reducing a trans person's existence to a controversy is like a cement block, put in the way by people. Those blocks can be removed by people, too. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/PlbH6hWkc9 — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) May 19, 2021

This community, led by Utah educators part of the group called “FAM,” don’t want that to be the case.

They want books like “Call Me Max” to be allowed in school, and for LGBTQ+ identities to be talked about, included and accepted.