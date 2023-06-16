Adaptive baseball night in Herriman invites kids with all abilities to play ball

HERRIMAN, Utah — A youth baseball league is trying to make the dream of playing baseball available to all children.

Herriman Youth Baseball is set to host Adaptive Family Night on Saturday, June 17. The event is a chance for children with physical or mental disabilities to experience the national pastime.

“Our goal is to provide an opportunity for every kid to play baseball,” said Travis Rider, president of the league. “Anybody from ranges of wheelchair accessible to anybody with any type of disability that prevents them from playing in the organized league, no matter what it is, this is an event to get these kids out playing the great game of baseball we all love.”

The event begins at 5:30 PM at Butterfield Park, 6412 West 14200 South.

Children who participate do not need to bring any equipment. Access to bats and sting-free softballs will be provided.

Players and coaches from the league will provide instruction on baseball skills before games are played under the lights.

Players are excited to share their skills and expertise with the participants

“Just to show them there is hope for everybody no matter what's going on and give them a shot to do what they love,” one player told FOX 13 News.

Organizers hope for a large response that creates a demand for more events or leagues focused on adaptive sports.

“I hope this blows up so big we have to bring a separate team and a whole separate group to run it every season because I would love to see it blow up,” Rider said.

There is no charge to participate in the event but parents can register their child for the fun here.