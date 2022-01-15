Additional winter overflow shelter to open Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — An additional temporary winter overflow shelter is set to open Tuesday, the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness announced Saturday.

In a press release, the coalition explained that the facility, located at the former Ramada Inn on 1659 South North Temple, will provide beds for up to 150 people. The facility is opening as part of the High Needs Housing Program, which caters to people experiencing homelessness who are also dealing with complex medical conditions. They also assist those over the age of 65.

"We are thankful for the many partners who helped make this additional winter overflow space available for our homeless friends this winter," said Jean Hill, Co-chair of the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness in a joint statement. "Although we recognize that the long-term solution to homelessness includes increasing access to deeply affordable housing and supportive services so we will continue to work as a coalition to expand those opportunities.”

The High Needs Housing program operates 24/7 and does not require residents to leave during the day. The program provides residents with access to three meals per day, laundry services, case management, and housing support. Coordinated medical care is provided by the Fourth Street Clinic's mobile clinic. The coalition hopes that with the individual rooms being made available, they can help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among the more vulnerable members of the county's homeless population.

"The High Needs Housing program is essential," said Michelle Flynn of The Road Home in the same statement. "Our team will be focused on health safety and supporting guests to quickly connect with appropriate housing and supports services with our community partners.”

In November 2021, the Salt Lake City Council passed an emergency temporary land use permit to allow the former Ramada Inn to be used as a temporary overflow shelter.