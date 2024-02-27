Watch Now
Adult woman found dead in Box Elder Creek

Posted at 1:22 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 15:39:30-05

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Officials report a woman was pulled from the water in a Brigham City creek and an investigation is underway to determine details surrounding her death.

Not much information was made immediately available by Brigham City Police as officials are very early in their investigation.

Just after 10:30 a.m., officials were alerted to a missing person and began searching the area for a woman.

A short time later, a female was found "unresponsive" in the Box Elder Creek, officials stated.

The woman was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital in "unknown conditions."

Police confirmed to FOX 13 News that the woman died and the situation is under investigation.

Officials have no indications pointing to whether the death was suspicious or not.

FOX 13 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more about this breaking news situation.

