Advocacy group argues against tax cuts; says wellbeing of children is at stake

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah child advocacy organization is asking legislators and the public to oppose tax cuts that they believe harm the long-term wellbeing of children.

Voices for Utah Children says that spending on education has remained flat for decades because of continued growth and inflation in the state, so more needs to be spent on students in kindergarten through high school to reduce Utah's class sizes and improve graduation rates.

The group also cites a study recently released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in partnership with the Salt Lake Chamber, Utah Community Builders, and United Way of Salt Lake that outlines how often parents miss work or school because of insufficient or unaffordable childcare options.

Highlights from the report, Untapped Potential in Utah, include the following:

Childcare issues result in an estimated $1.36 billion loss annually for Utah’s economy

Utah loses an estimated $258 million annually in tax revenue due to childcare issues

26% of parents have changed their childcare arrangement due to COVID-19

In Utah, families pay an average of $561 per month for childcare

48% of parents needed to make a significant adjustment to their school or work training due to childcare issues in the past 12 months



“Utah is a state that champions industry, and also family, and this requires innovative approaches to address our workforce challenges,” said Derek Miller, President & CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber.

“Childcare is crucial to Utah’s economic success now and provides a stable foundation for Utah to thrive as a top tier business environment in the future.”

Voices reports that Utah is one of 33 states where infant care is more expensive than college.

“The barriers created by the current state of childcare in Utah are a reality parents have faced alone for far too long. When parents lose out on career advancement and educational opportunities, their kids lose out too," added United Way of Sat Lake President & CEO Bill Crim.

