Advocates call on legislature to fund affordable child care

SALT LAKE CITY — Child care advocates are calling out Utah's legislature for not prioritizing funding for the state's child care system, and time is running out before the legislative session ends on March 3.

Utah received early $600 million in federal funding as the COVID pandemic accelerated in the state to help working parents have options during tough economic times.

But advocates say that when the money runs out toward the end of 2023, there is little to replace it, and parents still need affordable child care options.

Among their requests for funding are the following:

$216 million for another year of stabilization grants for eligible child care programs;

$38 million for two additional years of retention incentives for child care professionals;

$3 million to continue coverage of licensing fees for three more years; and

$2.1 million for regional grants to support new and growing child care programs in child care “deserts” around the state.

These requests were made jointly by Utah Association for the Education of Young Children, the Early Childhood Alliance, YWCA Utah, the Utah Child Care Cooperative, and Voices for Utah Children.

“It is a slap in the face to those of us who have been working so hard to keep our child care programs open, so that parents can work while their children are in safe, nurturing environments with early education professionals,” says Kristy deGraaf, owner of The Learning Tree Child Care and Preschool in Cedar City.

Others describe child care as a basic need for families who must rely on two incomes to stay afloat, or for single parents.

“For most families . . . child care is not optional, but a required part of their budget,” says Johnny Anderson, owner of ABC Great Beginnings, with multiple Wasatch Front center locations.

“If we are forced to pass additional costs along to those families, it will create significant pressures on already strained budgets.”

But advocates are encouraged by HB170, “Child Tax Credit Revisions,” sponsored by Rep. Susan Pulsipher (R-District 45) which would create a $1,000 non-refundable tax credit for each child under six years old.

Governor Cox's senior advisor Aimee Winder Newton says the governor supports this bill, as it benefits all families, not just those who use child care services.

She also said that the governor is encouraging the business community to make workplaces more family-friendly by offering flexible work schedules, child care stipends, and considering on-site child care centers.

"Governor Cox cares deeply about all families in Utah and understands that families with young children are often grappling with financial challenges related to child care costs or one parent choosing to give up a career to stay at home," said Winder Newton.

"We look forward to developing a statewide child care strategic plan through the Utah Economic Opportunity Commission."

