Advocates push for full-day kindergarten programs at Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY — Advocates made their way around Capitol Hill on Wednesday to urge lawmakers to fund optional full-day kindergarten here in Utah.

“This is my daughter Addison, she’s three years old,” said Kate Flynn. According to Flynn, she wanted to be at the legislature to speak to her elected officials about what full-day kindergarten would mean to her family and others who couldn’t come and advocate for themselves.

“Full-day kindergarten would mean that I can continue my Ph.D. program, I wouldn’t have to sacrifice my career, my sanity.” Kate is a mom, Ph.D. student and registered nurse. “Full-day kindergarten would also give Addison more socialization.”

House Bill 477 would fund optional full-day kindergarten in schools across the state. Kate said she hoped coming out to the hill with other families helps lawmakers understand the gravity of the situation.

“Put the bill to a tangible kid and think about Addie maybe when they’re speaking about their priorities when they make choices," she said. "They’re going to be thinking about her, and about me.”

“We know about kindergarten that it’s very fun, and you get to make more friends,” said 7-year-old Aliyah Rivera.

Along with her 9-year-old brother, Anthony and other kids, she spent her morning at the capitol. They colored and made valentines notes for lawmakers, to make their point. They spoke to legislators, handed out candy, and toured the floor.

Aimee Warren, mom of two little girls came to the Capitol as well to explain to legislators why parents like her want the option for full-day kindergarten for their kids.

“What's important about early childhood education is the social interaction,” explained Warren. “ABCs, 123s, fabulous – but we can all can teach that at home. We can’t force the social aspect at home and full-day kindergarten really does give that social aspect. Rather than one recess, they get three, and they’re able to do a lot more of the fun things because they have the time.”

Bill Sponsor Rep. Robert Spendlove from Sandy said a challenge with getting this funding in the past was not having the systems in place to offer full-day kindergarten, something they are trying to change.

“It’s optional for schools, so if the schools have the infrastructure and the ability to do this, great and they can do it," said Rep. Spendlove. "But if they don’t have it yet, then they have time to be able to integrate that as they have the resources."

“When it comes to what kindergarten program is best for children, families should have all the options available to them,” said Anna Thomas, a senior policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children.

Now that the bill has been drafted and published, Rep. Spendlove says it’s going through a cost estimate.

After that, the bill goes to the committee, and if it passes, to the floor.