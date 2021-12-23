Affordable Care Act plans to get cheaper for many Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY — The best gift you can give yourself this year may be free and you have until January 15th to get it. Affordable Care Act health insurance premiums are actually getting more affordable.

The Kaiser Family Foundation tracks these numbers for every county in America. Affordable Care Act plans come in Bronze, Silver and Gold and Platinum.

They cover the same stuff. Say you break your arm and you have a bronze plan, the cast is still covered but you'll pay for 40 percent of it. With a silver plan you'll pay 30%, with gold 20% and platinum 10%.

Silver is the most commonly chosen, in Utah the average silver plan has gotten cheaper every year since 2018. It was 550 dollars a month then and it's 456 dollars a month now.

Automatic subsidies make the plans much cheaper depending on your income.

Looking at silver plans across Utah:

A single 40 year old making 20 thousand dollars a year living in almost every county in Utah would have been paying 2 dollars per month premium this year, and will pay nothing next year.

Only Wasatch County would cost that person a premium…of $2 per month.

A 40 year old making 40 thousand dollars a year in Salt Lake, Davis or Utah County would pay $208 a month now. The same plan next year will cost $189 a month.

KFF allows you to search for your county and ACA costs in different situations on their website.