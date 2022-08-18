After historic confirmation, Utah's Supreme Court is now majority women

SALT LAKE CITY — With a unanimous vote, the Utah State Senate confirmed Judge Jill Pohlman to the state's top court.

With her confirmation to the Utah Supreme Court, Justice Pohlman also made history: the Court is now majority female.

"I am honored and truly humbled by this historic appointment to the Utah Supreme Court. I am looking forward to serving the citizens of the great state of Utah in this new important role," she said in remarks after the vote.

Three of the five justices are women. Justice Diana Hagen was confirmed earlier this year, joining Justice Paige Petersen on the bench with Chief Justice Matthew Durrant and Justice John Pearce.

Justice Pohlman, who previously served on the Utah Court of Appeals, was nominated by Governor Spencer Cox earlier this year. The confirmation comes at a time when the Utah Supreme Court will likely deal with some major legal issues. Cases involving abortion rights, transgender rights and redistricting are making their way through the lower courts.